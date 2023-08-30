Bethesda Prioritizes Starfield, Elder Scrolls 6 Reveal Unlikely Soon, Says Pete Hines

In a recent interview with Spanish games publication Vandal, Pete Hines, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Bethesda, discussed the company’s focus on completing Starfield and addressed the eagerly anticipated game, The Elder Scrolls 6. Hines stated that while there are people working on The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda’s primary attention is currently on making Starfield the best it can be. As a result, Hines made it clear that fans should not expect any substantial reveals or announcements about The Elder Scrolls 6 in the near future.

However, Hines did provide a glimmer of hope for fans by revealing that The Elder Scrolls 6 has completed its pre-production phase, indicating progress in the game’s development. This is a significant step forward from Todd Howard’s statement in 2021 that the game was still in the “design phase.” Hines confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 has moved past pre-production and into early development.

With Starfield’s impending launch and planned DLC, it is likely that considerable time will pass before The Elder Scrolls 6 is ready for a reveal. However, fans can still look forward to news and updates about the game in the future.

It is worth noting that Pete Hines’ remarks emphasize Bethesda’s dedication to delivering a high-quality experience with Starfield before shifting their focus fully to The Elder Scrolls 6. As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of both these highly anticipated titles, it is clear that Bethesda remains committed to providing exceptional gaming experiences to its dedicated fan base.

