Keeping young people safe on the internet is a growing concern for caregivers and educators. With the digital age, society has benefited from many advances, but it also faces specific challenges. Most youth have access to the internet through their smartphones, home computers, school computers, and tablets. While they cannot avoid the internet, they have the ability to avoid potential harm.

To address these concerns, Heather Steele, a community engagement specialist at Safe Journeys, will be presenting a seminar titled “Digital Safety: Protecting Youth from Harm on the Internet” at the Peru Public Library on September 27th. The presentation will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will cover various topics related to safeguarding young people online.

During the seminar, Steele will discuss issues such as sexting, exploitation, grooming, online enticement, blackmail, and child sexual abuse materials. The presentation is primarily geared towards adults but will also be beneficial for tweens and teens.

As caregivers and educators, it is crucial to understand the potential harms that young people face on the internet and to be equipped with the knowledge to reduce or eliminate those harms. By attending this presentation, individuals can gain valuable insights into digital safety and ways to protect youth from online dangers.

For more information about the seminar, visit perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.

Definitions:

– Sexting: the act of sending sexually explicit messages or photos electronically, typically through mobile devices.

– Exploitation: the action or fact of treating someone unfairly in order to benefit from their vulnerability or lack of knowledge.

– Grooming: the process by which an individual, typically an adult, builds a relationship with a child with the intention of exploiting them sexually.

– Online enticement: when someone, usually an adult, tries to lure or attract a young person into engaging in inappropriate or harmful activities over the internet.

– Blackmail: the act of threatening to reveal embarrassing, disgraceful, or damaging information unless a victim complies with the blackmailer’s demands.

– Child sexual abuse materials: any type of visual or written content that involves the sexual exploitation or abuse of children.

Sources:

Peru Public Library – perulibrary.org

Safe Journeys – No URL available.