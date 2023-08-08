CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Persona 5: The Phantom X Mobile Game Trailer Shared by Perfect World Games

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Persona 5: The Phantom X Mobile Game Trailer Shared by Perfect World Games

Perfect World Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming mobile game, Persona 5: The Phantom X. The trailer, accompanied by a tweet and description in English, introduces a brand new story and stage for players to experience.

The trailer hints at a collision between reality and the metaverse, and asks players if they are ready to awaken the power to control their own hearts. It also announces that the Persona 5: The Phantom X CBT2 Awakening Test is scheduled for August 8th, with qualifications for testing currently being recruited.

While no information about a global or Japanese release has been provided, it is expected that Persona 5: The Phantom X will eventually be available overseas. Developed by Perfect World Games, the same developers behind Tower of Fantasy, the game features both new and familiar characters. The characters don the iconic Phantom Thief attire, keeping the essence of Persona 5 intact.

For more information about the game, interested individuals can visit the official website of Persona 5: The Phantom X. The article concludes by providing a link to a previous coverage that includes official artwork of the game.

You can watch the new trailer for Persona 5: The Phantom X on the official YouTube channel of Perfect World Games.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Offers Fast XP for Easier Leveling

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Facebook/Meta to Remove SMS Support from Messenger App on Android

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Evo 2023: A Recap of Announcements and Reveals

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

The Need for Regulation in Artificial Intelligence

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Carbyne APEX introduces AI-driven translation feature to aid 9-1-1 centers

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Unveiling the Competitive Landscape of Internet Telephony: Telco Business Strategies from 2019 to 2025

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Small Satellite Conference 2023: Advancing Small Satellite Missions

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments