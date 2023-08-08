Persona 5: The Phantom X Mobile Game Trailer Shared by Perfect World Games

Perfect World Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming mobile game, Persona 5: The Phantom X. The trailer, accompanied by a tweet and description in English, introduces a brand new story and stage for players to experience.

The trailer hints at a collision between reality and the metaverse, and asks players if they are ready to awaken the power to control their own hearts. It also announces that the Persona 5: The Phantom X CBT2 Awakening Test is scheduled for August 8th, with qualifications for testing currently being recruited.

While no information about a global or Japanese release has been provided, it is expected that Persona 5: The Phantom X will eventually be available overseas. Developed by Perfect World Games, the same developers behind Tower of Fantasy, the game features both new and familiar characters. The characters don the iconic Phantom Thief attire, keeping the essence of Persona 5 intact.

For more information about the game, interested individuals can visit the official website of Persona 5: The Phantom X. The article concludes by providing a link to a previous coverage that includes official artwork of the game.

You can watch the new trailer for Persona 5: The Phantom X on the official YouTube channel of Perfect World Games.