ATLUS Releases New Trailer for Persona 5 Tactica Introducing Yusuke Kitawgawa

ATLUS has unveiled a new trailer for Persona 5 Tactica, showcasing the character Yusuke Kitawgawa. Yusuke is a second-year art student from Kosei High School, known for his artistic talent.

Despite being taken advantage of by his trusted mentor, Yusuke finds the strength to confront him after meeting the Phantom Thieves. As a result, he awakens to his Persona and joins the group.

While Yusuke’s good looks may attract attention, his eccentric behavior can be off-putting to some.

Yusuke’s Persona is Goemon.

Persona 5 Tactica will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 17 worldwide. It will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Watch the Yusuke Kitawgawa trailer [here](https://youtube.com/watch?v=PUsOSJopohY).