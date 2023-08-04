ATLUS Releases New Trailers for Persona 5 Tactica

ATLUS has recently unveiled the second official trailer for Persona 5 Tactica, as well as the third volume in its “Nyahoo! News” series of videos. The new trailer provides more insights into the Yoshiki Kingdom, providing in-depth character introductions for Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura, and Haru Okumura. It also showcases various battle techniques and difficulty settings that players can expect to encounter in the game.

Furthermore, the trailer highlights the concept of Persona fusion, where players can combine different Personae to create stronger ones. The blacksmith character named Lavenza is also introduced, who will play a role in enhancing the player’s team by forging weapons and offering various services.

The trailer also reveals the day-one downloadable content episode called “Repaint Your Heart,” which will be available for purchase at 1,690 yen in Japan. This DLC episode will feature both Akechi Goro and Kasumi Yoshizawa.

Additionally, ATLUS announced day-one Persona and weapon downloadable content sets for players to customize their gaming experience.

Persona 5 Tactica will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is set to release globally on November 17. Furthermore, it will also be accessible through Xbox Game Pass.

For more information about Persona 5 Tactica, interested readers can refer to the official sources mentioned above.