Persona 5 Tactica Reveals New Trailer and Gameplay Details

Atlus has released a new official trailer for their upcoming tactical JRPG Persona 5 Tactica, showcasing the game’s extensive cast and narrative. The trailer introduces new characters Kasumi and Akechi, who will be available through the Repaint Your Heart DLC.

The trailer offers a deep dive into the game’s content, featuring stunning artwork of the Phantom Thieves and Lavenza. Persona Channel has also unveiled new screenshots and renders, providing a closer look at the game’s visuals.

In terms of gameplay, Persona 5 Tactica allows players to strategically position their characters during battles. Players can move around the field and take cover to enhance their defense, or exploit an enemy’s weakness for a chance to deal extra damage. Strategic play and careful defense can lead to opportunities for additional hits.

Each character in the game possesses a variety of skills. As battles unfold, the star-shaped Voltage gauge near the bottom right-hand side of the screen fills up with each attack received or executed. When the gauge is completely charged, players can unleash a character-specific unique skill. Furthermore, each character has their own skill tree, which can be reset at any time to allow for different party configurations.

Persona 5 Tactica is set to launch on November 17, 2023, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Fans can check out the latest trailer on the official Persona 5 YouTube channel, with an English-subtitled version also available on Sega Asia’s YouTube channel.