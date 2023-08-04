Persona 5 Tactica Introduces Yoshiki Kingdom and New Characters

ATLUS has released new information and screenshots for Persona 5 Tactica, providing more details about the Yoshiki Kingdom, characters Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura, and Haru Okumura, battle techniques, enemies, and difficulty settings, as well as day one downloadable content featuring Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa.

The Yoshiki Kingdom is a stark contrast from Marie’s Kingdom, resembling mid-1800s Japan. The Phantom Thieves find themselves in a kingdom where citizens are under constant surveillance. Dissenters are captured and forced into labor. The Phantom Thieves decide to stand up to Yoshiki and must free the imprisoned citizens in military posts throughout the kingdom. They disguise themselves as samurais and geishas to carry out their plan.

The article also introduces four new characters:

– Yusuke Kitagawa, a second-year art student who joins the Phantom Thieves and uses the Persona Goemon.

– Makoto Niijima, a third-year student and class president who becomes a reliable member of the group and fights with her fists. Her Persona is Johanna.

– Futaba Sakura, a genius hacker and navigator for the Phantom Thieves. Her true memories awaken her Persona, Necronomicon.

– Haru Okumura, the daughter of the CEO of Okumura Foods. After awakening her Persona, Milady, she stands up to her father and continues the fight.

Players can switch between the three active party members during their turn to set up powerful all-out attacks. Timing is crucial in battle, as melee attacks can knock down enemies and trigger follow-up attacks. Different enemy types, such as ranged fire specialists, melee attackers, and enemies with healing and buffing skills, provide diverse challenges.

The game offers five difficulty settings that can be adjusted at any time and a Baton Pass system, allowing players to swap between non-active party members when one’s HP reaches zero. The downloadable content on day one includes Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa.

Persona 5 Tactica promises engaging gameplay with strategic team management and intense battles.