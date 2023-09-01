Bizarre Trading Activity in Vision Corporation Stock Raises Questions

In a strange turn of events, shares of Vision Corporation, a BSE-listed stock, experienced a significant anomaly in trading activity. On August 14, the stock opened at Rs 149.15, a staggering 9330 percent higher than the previous day’s closing price of Rs 1.58. Despite this extraordinary jump, the stock quickly fell back down to Rs 1.58 and remained there for the duration of the session. A total of 9384 shares were traded, with 9342 shares changing hands.

Vision Corporation is classified as a penny micro-cap stock and is currently on the Graded Surveillance Mechanism (GSM) Phase 2 list of the BSE. The GSM is a framework implemented by stock exchanges to monitor and regulate trading activity, particularly in stocks with low liquidity.

Brokers are perplexed as to how the trading system accepted the order at such an inflated price and how there happened to be a counterparty for the trade at that exact moment. Stock exchanges have circuit filters in place to prevent trades that deviate too much from the current market price from being executed. It is unclear how this order bypassed those filters.

One theory suggests that the circuit filters may not have been functioning properly during the trade execution. Another potential explanation is that there may have been a glitch in the system when the intra-day limits were being adjusted.

This is not the first instance of unusual trading activity in recent times. A similar incident occurred on August 11 on the NSE when a series of abnormal trades caused a significant drop in the premia of Nifty Bank put options. These out-of-the-ordinary trades were eventually squared up.

The BSE spokesperson stated that the exchange had noticed the abnormal trade and has filed a report with SEBI, providing details of the trade and the parties involved. However, they did not elaborate on how the system accepted the order.

Trading in Vision Corporation shares was suspended at Rs 1.90 on September 1 due to a lack of buyers.

Graded Surveillance Mechanism (GSM) – A framework used by stock exchanges to monitor and regulate trading activity in stocks with low liquidity.

