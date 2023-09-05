Pebble Game of Thrones Smartwatch Review: A Must-Have for GoT Fans

The Pebble Game of Thrones limited edition smartwatch is a must-have for Game of Thrones (GoT) fans and enthusiasts. Priced at Rs 5,499, this smartwatch offers a unique and immersive experience inspired by the popular television series. Available in three color options – Black, Grey, and Gold – the featured Black edition was used for this review.

Unboxing the Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch is an experience in itself. The packaging is Game of Thrones-inspired, complete with a Westeros map and an unfolding Iron Throne. Additionally, each package includes a themed metallic keychain and an engaging letter that brings the tale of ice and fire to life.

With its sleek round metallic dial and shiny black color, the smartwatch exudes a premium look and feel. The leather straps add a touch of retro elegance, which is not commonly found in other smartwatches.

The 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 700 nits ensures a clear and vibrant viewing experience, even under direct sunlight. Scrolling through notifications and using various features is smooth and seamless.

The comfort of the leather strap is notable, as it remains sweat-free even in humid conditions. Moreover, the IP67 rating provides protection against accidental splashes and unexpected rains.

The smartwatch features a functional rotating crown that minimizes accidental touches. However, the watch face occasionally changed unexpectedly. Additionally, it offers useful features such as an always-on display (AoD) and quick shortcuts.

The 250mAh battery provides a full day of usage when utilizing features such as Bluetooth calling and always-on display. The magnetic charging cable fully charges the smartwatch in under an hour. The Bluetooth calling feature ensures clear audio quality, even in noisy environments.

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch includes around 100 sports modes, catering to a wide range of fitness activities. It also features an integrated health suite that monitors vital health metrics, including heart rate and SPO2 levels. Although the step counter provides accurate readings, for precise heart rate and SPO2 readings, it is recommended to refer to medical equipment.

In conclusion, the Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch offers a variety of impressive features, including an AMOLED display, leather straps, and an IP67 rating. While better battery life would be beneficial, the unparalleled Game of Thrones experience makes this smartwatch worth the investment.

