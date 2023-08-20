Cammy, the Iconic Character from Capcom’s Street Fighter Series

Cammy is undeniably one of the most beloved characters in Capcom’s Street Fighter series. She stands out among the combatants that made their debut in Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers in September 1993, as she has consistently appeared in the base rosters of Street Fighter 4, Street Fighter 5, and the upcoming Street Fighter 6.

One intriguing aspect of Cammy’s popularity is her appeal to cosplayers. Peachmilky, for instance, showcases her impressive Cammy cosplays on her Instagram page.

When Cammy was introduced in 1993, she was described as a 19-year-old female special forces agent from England, with a mysterious connection to M. Bison. At that time, her outfit consisted of a green thong leotard, red gauntlets, and a red beret.

In Street Fighter 6, Cammy’s design has undergone significant changes. She now sports a dark blue sports bra, yoga pants that reach her shins, dark blue socks, red combat boots, and a denim jacket featuring the United Kingdom flag on the back. Her blonde hair has been cut to shoulder length, and she wears a choker adorned with the Delta Red emblem.

Cammy’s unveiling as part of Street Fighter 6’s base roster occurred on February 23, 2023, following the reveal of Zangief and Lily on the same day.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Street Fighter 6, Cammy continues to captivate with her iconic appearance and fierce fighting skills.