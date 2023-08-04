CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Free Games for PC Gamers: Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Free Games for PC Gamers: Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6

If you’re a PC gamer looking for some weekend entertainment, Epic Games has just released two new free games: Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6. Gaming can be an expensive hobby, so it’s great to have access to free games.

Loop Hero is an endless RPG developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital in 2021. In this game, you’ll place cards to change the world instead of controlling a character directly. It has received a respectable score of 82 on Metacritic.

On the other hand, Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense game developed by Ninja Kiwi and released in 2018. It offers hours of strategy gaming and has received a high user rating of 97% on Steam.

To grab these free games, PC users can download them from the Epic Games Store until August 10th at 4PM. Don’t miss out, as these games won’t be available for free after this date.

Steam users also have the opportunity to play one of the best RPGs of all time for free, along with 11 other demos. This allows players to try games before buying them.

Whether you’re a fan of RPGs or tower defense games, these free offerings from Epic Games are worth checking out. Enjoy your weekend of gaming!

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Evo 2023: The Premier Fighting Game Tournament

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Daily Use of Vision Pro, Majority of iPhones Purchased Through Upgrade Programs

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

US Stocks Rally on AI, Investors Eye Infrastructure Spending

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

How Long Do Asteroids Last? Insights from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Congressional Staffers Attend Boot Camp on AI at Stanford University

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments