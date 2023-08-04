Free Games for PC Gamers: Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6

If you’re a PC gamer looking for some weekend entertainment, Epic Games has just released two new free games: Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6. Gaming can be an expensive hobby, so it’s great to have access to free games.

Loop Hero is an endless RPG developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital in 2021. In this game, you’ll place cards to change the world instead of controlling a character directly. It has received a respectable score of 82 on Metacritic.

On the other hand, Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense game developed by Ninja Kiwi and released in 2018. It offers hours of strategy gaming and has received a high user rating of 97% on Steam.

To grab these free games, PC users can download them from the Epic Games Store until August 10th at 4PM. Don’t miss out, as these games won’t be available for free after this date.

Steam users also have the opportunity to play one of the best RPGs of all time for free, along with 11 other demos. This allows players to try games before buying them.

Whether you’re a fan of RPGs or tower defense games, these free offerings from Epic Games are worth checking out. Enjoy your weekend of gaming!