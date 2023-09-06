CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Cross-Play Coming to Baldur’s Gate 3: Players on PS5, PC, and Xbox Can Play Together

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Cross-Play Coming to Baldur’s Gate 3: Players on PS5, PC, and Xbox Can Play Together

Cross-play functionality is in the works for Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players on PlayStation 5, PC, and eventually Xbox to join forces and play together online. According to Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, cross-play was always a part of the studio’s plans, but it was challenging to implement in time for the game’s launch. However, Douse assures fans that cross-play is on the development roadmap and will be available in the future.

The PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, which recently released, already supports online multiplayer and split-screen local co-op. The game also offers cross-saves, allowing players to seamlessly continue their progress across different platforms. However, the performance of split-screen mode on PS5 is not ideal, as the game is limited to the 30fps Quality visual mode, resulting in a less smooth gaming experience compared to the 60fps Performance visual mode.

Larian has acknowledged performance issues in the game’s final act, particularly in the city of Baldur’s Gate, and has committed to fixing these problems. While most PS5 players may not have reached this point in the game yet, those importing saves from PC might encounter these difficulties. Despite these minor setbacks, players’ overall experience of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 has been positive. In fact, some players have found the controls and user interface on the PS5 version to be more enjoyable than the PC version.

Cross-play functionality will bring together a larger player base, allowing friends on different platforms to enjoy the multiplayer experience together. It is an exciting prospect for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3, and while there is no specific release date for cross-play implementation, it is clear that Larian Studios is committed to making it a reality.

Sources:
– [Source 1]
– [Source 2]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Apple Expresses Concerns Over EU Digital Markets Act

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Spotify Testing Paywall for Lyrics Behind Premium Subscription

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Cypher 007: The Classic Bond Experience Comes to Apple Arcade

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Apple Expresses Concerns Over EU Digital Markets Act

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Testing Paywall for Lyrics Behind Premium Subscription

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Cypher 007: The Classic Bond Experience Comes to Apple Arcade

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Dalarö House: A Tranquil Summer Escape

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments