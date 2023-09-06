Cross-Play Coming to Baldur’s Gate 3: Players on PS5, PC, and Xbox Can Play Together

Cross-play functionality is in the works for Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players on PlayStation 5, PC, and eventually Xbox to join forces and play together online. According to Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, cross-play was always a part of the studio’s plans, but it was challenging to implement in time for the game’s launch. However, Douse assures fans that cross-play is on the development roadmap and will be available in the future.

The PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, which recently released, already supports online multiplayer and split-screen local co-op. The game also offers cross-saves, allowing players to seamlessly continue their progress across different platforms. However, the performance of split-screen mode on PS5 is not ideal, as the game is limited to the 30fps Quality visual mode, resulting in a less smooth gaming experience compared to the 60fps Performance visual mode.

Larian has acknowledged performance issues in the game’s final act, particularly in the city of Baldur’s Gate, and has committed to fixing these problems. While most PS5 players may not have reached this point in the game yet, those importing saves from PC might encounter these difficulties. Despite these minor setbacks, players’ overall experience of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 has been positive. In fact, some players have found the controls and user interface on the PS5 version to be more enjoyable than the PC version.

Cross-play functionality will bring together a larger player base, allowing friends on different platforms to enjoy the multiplayer experience together. It is an exciting prospect for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3, and while there is no specific release date for cross-play implementation, it is clear that Larian Studios is committed to making it a reality.

