Apple’s $500 Million Lawsuit Over iPhone “Batterygate” Approaches Settlement

Apple’s long-running $500 million lawsuit over the iPhone “batterygate” controversy is nearing its end. A judge has given the final approval for payments to be made to affected iPhone users. As part of the settlement, each affected iPhone owner who filed a claim will receive approximately $65.

The settlement faced a final appeal from two iPhone owners who objected to the terms of the deal and sought a larger payout. However, their appeal was rejected by the judge, clearing the way for the settlement to proceed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Apple was required to provide the claims administrator with the names and contact information of all eligible iPhone owners or lessees. The claims deadline was October 6, 2020. Around 3 million claims were received, and the estimated compensation is approximately $65 per claim.

Owners of iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone SE were eligible to submit claims.

The lawsuit alleged that Apple engaged in one of the largest consumer frauds in history by intentionally slowing down iPhone performance as the internal batteries aged. Apple apologized publicly and offered discounted battery replacements, as well as giving users the option to enable or disable the performance slowdown feature. The company has also introduced features in iOS to address long-term battery degradation.

Apple agreed to the $500 million settlement in March 2020, while denying any wrongdoing. The minimum total payout to consumers is $310 million, resulting in approximately $65 for each iPhone buyer who filed a claim.

Although the case is approaching a resolution in the United States, Apple still faces legal repercussions elsewhere. In May, the company was hit with a $2 billion lawsuit in the United States related to the batterygate controversy, although there have been no recent developments in that case.

