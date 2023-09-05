Payday 3 Announces Open Beta for Stress Testing

Deep Silver and Starbreeze have revealed that Payday 3 will be holding an open beta on Steam and Xbox from September 8 to 11. The purpose of this beta is to stress test the servers for the co-op heist shooter before its official launch on September 21.

Unlike the closed beta test, the open beta requires no key access and offers the same content. It should be noted that the build used for the open beta is based on an April 2023 build and is not a final representation of Payday 3. However, it will help the studio identify any potential issues with the servers prior to release.

During the open beta, players will have the opportunity to experience various aspects of the game. The original gang of playable characters, including Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf, will be available. Additionally, players can take part in the “No rest for the wicked” bank heist, where they have the choice to either execute the mission stealthily or go in guns blazing for that authentic NYC robbery feeling.

All difficulty levels will be playable, and the level cap is set at Infamy Level 22. Weapon Level Progression will go up to level eight.

Payday 3 is set to launch on PC via PC Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X and S Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and GeForce Now on September 21.

