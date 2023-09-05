Payday 3 Announces Technical Open Beta Before Full Launch

Developer Starbreeze has scheduled a three-day “technical open beta” for its co-op heist shooter Payday 3. Following the closed beta held in August, this open beta aims to stress test the game’s servers in preparation for its full launch later this month.

Running from September 8th to September 11th, the open beta will be available to players on Xbox Series X/S and Steam. It allows anyone interested in the game to participate and experience the gameplay. During this beta, players will have access to the original quartet of characters, Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf, along with the No Rest for the Wicked bank heist mission. Players can either approach the mission stealthily or go in guns blazing, depending on their preference.

The open beta will also include all difficulty levels, with the Infamy Level capped at 22 and a Weapon Level Progression of 8. This will provide an opportunity for players to test and provide feedback on different aspects of the game’s mechanics and balancing.

Xbox players can access the open beta through the Xbox Insider Hub App, while PC players can join through Payday 3’s Steam page. The purpose of the open beta is to identify and address any potential issues or glitches before the official launch.

Payday 3 is set to release on September 21st for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, including Steam and Epic. It will also be available through Game Pass. Early impressions of the game can be found through Ian Higton’s review.

