A Breakthrough in Bio-Integrated Devices: Miniature Power Source Stimulates Human Nerve Cells

Researchers at the University of Oxford have made a significant advancement in the development of miniature bio-integrated devices that can directly stimulate human nerve cells. The team has created a miniature power source inspired by electric eels, which could revolutionize targeted drug delivery, wound healing, and the creation of bio-hybrid devices.

The main challenge in creating microscale power sources for bio-integrated devices has been efficiency. However, the researchers at the University of Oxford’s Department of Chemistry have developed a solution. They have created a soft, biocompatible power source using ion gradients, similar to how electric eels generate electricity.

The power source is created by depositing a chain of nanoliter-sized droplets of a conductive hydrogel. Each droplet has a different composition, which creates a salt concentration gradient across the chain. Lipid bilayers separate the droplets, providing mechanical support while preventing ion flow. When the structure is cooled, the lipid bilayers are disrupted, allowing ions to move through the conductive hydrogel. By connecting electrodes to the end droplets, the energy released from the ion gradients is transformed into electricity.

The activated droplet power source demonstrated a current that persisted for over 30 minutes, producing a maximum output power of around 65 nanowatts. The researchers also demonstrated that the device could regulate the activity of living cells by attaching it to droplets containing human neural progenitor cells. Time-lapse recording showed intercellular calcium signaling in the neurons induced by the ionic current.

The modular design of the power source allows for multiple units to be combined, increasing the voltage and current generated. This could have significant implications for wearable devices, bio-hybrid interfaces, implants, synthetic tissues, and microrobots. The researchers envision automating the production of these devices using droplet printers to create networks composed of thousands of power units.

This breakthrough in bio-integrated devices opens up a wide range of potential applications in biology and medicine. The ability to directly stimulate human nerve cells could revolutionize drug delivery, wound healing, and the development of bio-hybrid devices.

Source: University of Oxford’s Department of Chemistry

Definitions:

1. Bio-integrated devices: Small devices that can interact with and stimulate cells, with potential therapeutic applications.

2. Conductive hydrogel: A 3D network of polymer chains containing a large quantity of absorbed water, capable of conducting electricity.

3. Ion gradients: Differences in the concentration of ions across a system, which can be harnessed to generate energy.

4. Lipid bilayers: Thin membranes composed of lipid molecules, which separate the droplets in the power source and prevent ion flow.

5. Neural progenitor cells: Cells that have the ability to differentiate into neurons, capable of generating new nerve cells.

Reference: Zhang, Y., Riexinger, J., Yang, X., Mikhailova, E., Jin, Y., Zhou, L., & Bayley, H. (2023). A microscale soft ionic power source modulates neuronal network activity. Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06295-y