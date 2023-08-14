Pascal Gilcher’s Path Tracing ReShade Addon: A Breakthrough in Graphics Rendering

Pascal Gilcher, known as Marty McFly in the modding community, is renowned for his ReShade mods, particularly his SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination) shader. SSRTGI has gained popularity among ReShade users and graphics enthusiasts since its release in May 2019. It has even been incorporated by NVIDIA into their GeForce Experience Freestyle suite of postprocessing effects.

However, path tracing has emerged as the new buzzword in graphics rendering in 2023. It represents a significant leap from traditional ray tracing, as it replaces rasterized effects with a path tracing pipeline. The introduction of Cyberpunk 2077’s Overdrive Mode preview in April showcased the capabilities of path tracing and set a new standard in graphical fidelity for video games.

While path tracing offers remarkable visual enhancements, it is highly demanding on hardware. Only the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards can comfortably run Cyberpunk 2077’s Overdrive Mode with the use of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) 2 and DLSS 3.

Pascal Gilcher has recently unveiled his work-in-progress path tracing ReShade addon, which is surprising considering it cannot take advantage of DLSS or the dedicated RT Cores found in GeForce RTX GPUs. However, Pascal is confident that performance will surpass that of the conventional triangle-based method.

In an interview, Pascal discussed his path tracing approach, the expected release date for his Patreon subscribers, and the wide range of effects that his addon can replace or enhance.

Path tracing, in Pascal’s implementation, adopts a voxel-based approach. While it shares similarities with SEUS path tracing for Minecraft, it does not store all voxels but only the relevant ones. Pascal employs a sparse storage model that allows for efficient memory usage and enables the storage of significantly more data than traditional voxel-based methods.

Despite the hardware requirements and the absence of DLSS support, Pascal’s path tracing addon presents an exciting development in graphics rendering. It holds the potential to deliver stunning visual enhancements to a broad range of games, further bridging the gap between real-time rendering and cinematic quality graphics.