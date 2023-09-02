Path of Exile 2: Engaging Combat and Customizable Skills

Path of Exile 2, the sequel to the original Path of Exile, has introduced a dynamic and action-packed combat system that is sure to delight fans of the series. While the original game provided a more straightforward combat experience, Path of Exile 2 challenges players to think strategically and utilize their abilities in synergy to overcome various combat obstacles.

The recently revealed Druid class showcases the new combat philosophy of the game. As a hybrid between magic and raw power, the Druid utilizes both Intelligence and Strength. Players can switch between human form and bear form, using spells and trickery to apply status effects before unleashing a devastating rampage as a bear. This combination of abilities and playstyles adds depth and complexity to the gameplay, requiring players to carefully manage rage counters and trigger powerful area-of-effect attacks.

One of the standout features of Path of Exile 2 is the ability to customize and automate skills. Players can link abilities together to cast them simultaneously or set up automatic triggers based on specific conditions. This level of skill customization allows for a truly unique and personalized gameplay experience, and players can unleash devastating combinations that suit their playstyle.

During my time with the game, even with only a partially powered up Druid, I was amazed by the endless possibilities for customization. Automating skills and creating precise combinations opened up new avenues for buildcrafting. Path of Exile 2 breaks away from the mindless repetition seen in other ARPGs, offering a more engaging and satisfying combat experience comparable to a proper action game.

Path of Exile 2 promises to provide a complex RPG system without sacrificing the thrill of fast-paced combat. With its impressive combat mechanics and customizable skills, the game is sure to captivate both new and veteran players alike. Get ready to unleash the fury of the Druid when Path of Exile 2 enters early access next year.

Definitions:

1. ARPGs: Action Role-Playing Games

2. DPS: Damage per Second

3. AoE: Area of Effect

