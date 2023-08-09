Google’s Patent Application Reveals Under-Display Camera for Pixel Handsets

Google has recently filed a patent application titled “System and Apparatus of Under-Display Camera” with the European Patent Office. This patent could potentially revolutionize the camera technology on Google Pixel handsets, making them more competitive with iPhones and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series phones.

The patent details Google’s plans to develop a new under-display front-facing camera for their Pixel devices, eliminating the need for a hole-punch camera or a notch, and providing a full glass screen on the front of the phone. The challenge was to design a screen that could let light into the camera while still functioning as a display.

While under-display cameras have been used in smartphones before, Google’s version aims to enhance the quality of the photos and videos taken by the under-display camera. They plan to achieve this by utilizing two parts of the display to block or distort the light passing through the screen.

The patent suggests placing a layer of light-blocking material with various shapes and patterns between the display and the camera sensors. One layer would be positioned under each region. The sensors could capture color images and monochrome images separately. The light-blocking patterns would be designed in collaboration with each sensor to improve specific characteristics of a photo or video, such as sharpness or color fidelity.

Google intends to blend the output of these sensors together and apply digital image processing and Machine Learning to create high-quality images. If successful, this innovation could put Google ahead of its competitors, including Apple and Samsung, as other attempts to improve under-display photography have not yet achieved satisfactory results.

However, it’s important to note that this technology may not be implemented in the upcoming Pixel 8 line, set to be unveiled in October, or in the Pixel 9 series next year. Nonetheless, Google’s patent application demonstrates their dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone camera technology.