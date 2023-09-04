Patek Philippe Unveils New Collection at Watches and Wonders

High-end Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe showcased its latest collection at the Watches and Wonders event this year. The collection featured a mix of iconic timepieces, grand complications, and innovative designs. John Mulgrew had the opportunity to try on the new watches during a visit to Lunn’s at Queen’s Arcade in Belfast.

One of the highlights of the collection was the new 5811 Nautilus, which is the first Nautilus model in precious metal. Made of white gold, this timepiece pays homage to the original sports watch from the 1970s. It features the iconic porthole-esque curves, a brushed and polished bracelet, and a rich blue dial. The watch is elegant, balanced, and clean on the wrist.

In addition to the Nautilus, Patek Philippe introduced the 5224R-001, an impressive travel timepiece with a 24-hour dial. This watch displays two time zones with three syringe-shaped hands in rose gold. The local hour hand and minute hand are coated with luminescent material, while the home hour hand has a pierced center. The 5224R-001 has a rose gold case and a double railway-track scale for the hours and minutes.

The collection also included the 6300GR Grand Complication, a stunning watch with a large 47mm case and 20 complications. This watch showcases Patek Philippe’s precision engineering and features five acoustic functions, including two patented world exclusives.

Patek Philippe expanded its Calatrava range with three new models that offer a brighter and more modern look. The 6007G is a 40mm piece with black details and accents in yellow, red, or blue. It has a carbon-fiber style motif and a strap that matches the dial.

Lastly, Patek Philippe added a new complication to its Aquanaut line with the 5261R. This rose gold watch has an annual calendar, a blue-gray dial with the signature Aquanaut pattern, and gold applied numerals with a luminescent coating. The watch has a sporty yet formal feel, thanks to the blue-gray rubber strap.

Overall, Patek Philippe’s new collection offers a range of elegant and innovative timepieces that cater to different tastes and styles. The watches are crafted with precision and attention to detail, making them highly sought-after pieces in the luxury watch market.

Definitions:

– Nautilus: A sports watch model introduced by Patek Philippe in the 1970s.

– Grand Complication: A term used to describe a watch with multiple complicated functions, such as a perpetual calendar, minute repeater, and tourbillon.

– Calatrava: A collection of watches by Patek Philippe known for their classic and timeless design.

– Aquanaut: A collection of sports watches by Patek Philippe with a distinctive embossed pattern on the dial and rubber strap.

