Ratatan, Kickstarter-Funded Successor to Patapon Series, Coming to PS5 and PS4

Ratatan, the highly successful Kickstarter-funded spiritual successor to the Patapon series, has been officially announced for release on both PS5 and PS4. Developer Ratata Arts shared this exciting news and has promised additional stretch goals. The campaign has already exceeded their most ambitious targets, reaching full funding within the first hour and currently standing at six times the initial goal. It is worth noting that Kickstarter campaigns typically run for 30 days, and the team still has 29 days remaining.

The original Patapon game, released on the PSP in 2007, combined the rhythm and strategy genres in a unique and addictive way. It quickly became a hit and went on to spawn a beloved series. Ratatan aims to continue this success by blending these two genres once again, with Hiroyuki Kotani, the creator of Patapon, at the helm, and composer Kemmei Adachi returning for the endeavor. The involvement of these key figures has only heightened the enthusiasm among PlayStation fans.

The announcement of the console ports for Ratatan has generated even more excitement. In a tweet, Ratata Arts expressed their desire for the game to be enjoyed worldwide and mentioned that their stretch goals include releases for Xbox, PS4 & 5, and Switch. This means that players on different platforms will have the opportunity to experience Ratatan’s unique blend of rhythm and strategy gameplay.

As for legal considerations, we are not experts in fair use or copyright laws. However, the involvement of the creatives behind the original Patapon series suggests that the necessary steps have been taken to ensure a legitimate release.

If you supported Ratatan through the Kickstarter campaign or if you are a fan of the Patapon series, we invite you to share your excitement and thoughts in the comments section. Get ready to nod along to the hypnotic beat as Ratatan brings its addictive gameplay to the PlayStation consoles in the coming years.