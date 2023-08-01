CityLife

Ratatan, the Successor to Patapon, Fully Funded on Kickstarter

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Ratatan, the spiritual successor to Sony’s rhythm RPG Patapon, has achieved full funding on crowdfunding website Kickstarter in less than one hour. Developer Ratata Arts had set an initial goal of ¥20,000,000 (~$141,000), which has already been comfortably surpassed. This successful funding means that the team now has the necessary resources to develop the game.

Many readers may be wondering about the availability of Ratatan on the PS5 and PS4. Currently, it appears that this will be a Stretch Goal for the team. They are aiming for ¥75,000,000 in order to secure console conversions for the game, which is over three times their original target. With 31 days of funding remaining, it is possible that they will reach this amount, although the pace of funding may naturally slow down over time.

As the campaign progresses, it is expected that more announcements will be made. However, for the time being, Ratatan has had an extremely strong start. It is heartening to see the spirit of Patapon alive and well, especially since many PlayStation fans may be disappointed by Sony’s apparent lack of support for the franchise.

