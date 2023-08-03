Ratatan Successfully Funded on Kickstarter: Console Conversions a Possible Stretch Goal

Update: Ratatan, the spiritual successor to Sony’s unique rhythm RPG Patapon, has achieved full funding on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter within just one hour. Originally seeking ¥20,000,000 (~$141,000), the developer, Ratata Arts, has surpassed that goal and is now at over ¥63,000,000 (~$439,000) within the first 24 hours of the campaign.

With 30 days still remaining to raise the funds, it is highly likely that the studio will reach its target of ¥75,000,000 (~$523,000) to secure console conversions. This would allow Ratatan to be available on both the PS5 and PS4, much to the delight of eager fans.

In addition to meeting its initial funding goal, the project has set additional stretch goals. One of these goals, which is expected to be achieved, is the inclusion of an extra minigame at ¥80,000,000 (~$558,000). These stretch goals demonstrate the excitement and support surrounding the game, ensuring that Ratata Arts will have ample resources to bring their vision for the Patapon spiritual successor to life.

While it is unfortunate that Sony appears to have moved on from the Patapon franchise, Ratatan’s quick success on Kickstarter proves that the spirit of the beloved game series is still very much alive. As the campaign continues, it is anticipated that more updates and announcements will be made, further fueling excitement for Ratatan.