Ratatan, the Spiritual Successor to Patapon, Funded on Kickstarter in Under an Hour

The spiritual successor to the cult-classic PlayStation series, Patapon, called Ratatan, has been funded on Kickstarter in less than an hour. Helmed by Hiroyuki Kotani, the creator of Patapon, with audio by the original Patapon musician Kemmei Adachi, Ratatan quickly reached its funding goal of $141,098 and has currently earned $347,378 from 2,844 backers.

Ratatan offers various stretch goals, including an online mode and a console version. As of now, the online mode stretch goal has seemingly been cleared, although the project page has not been updated to confirm this. The lowest standard tier of the Kickstarter, which grants players access to the game, is priced at around $48, with approximately 1500 players contributing to this tier.

Originally released for the PSP handheld in 2007, Patapon is a rhythm-based 2D platform/action game where players command an army of anthropomorphic eyeballs known as “Patapons” using drum beats to control their actions. The game received two sequels on PSP and was remastered with 4K visuals on PlayStation 4.

Ratatan aims to expand on the Patapon formula, offering over 100 cute characters battling on screen, four-player simultaneous battles, and incorporating more adventure and roguelike elements. Producer Kazuto Sakajiri explained in an interview that the goal was to create a game that reflects the modern age while maintaining the essence of the original Patapon experience.

While Kotani expressed interest in the possibility of a Patapon sequel in the future, he emphasized that Ratatan is meant to be its own unique game with distinct gameplay. However, he did not rule out the idea of collaborating with Sony Interactive Entertainment on a traditional Patapon sequel if the opportunity arises.

With Ratatan achieving rapid funding success on Kickstarter, fans of Patapon can look forward to a new rhythmic adventure in the spirit of the beloved original series.