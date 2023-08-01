Ratatan: The Spiritual Successor to Patapon Launches Kickstarter Campaign and Sets Funding Record

Ratatan, the highly anticipated spiritual successor to the beloved rhythm and strategy game Patapon, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign. Developed by Ratata Arts, a team led by developers from the original Patapon series, Ratatan aims to bring the charming and addictive gameplay to PC.

In Ratatan, players take on the role of the lead conductor (general) of a musical army. The game combines rhythm and strategy, requiring players to command the Ratatans in sync with the beat. Success in battle rewards players with the warriors chanting their own names, providing a satisfying dopamine boost.

The newest trailer showcases the game’s adorable singing soldiers, further enhancing the appeal of Ratatan. The developers have stated that the game will feature over 100 cute characters fighting in sync on the screen, four-player simultaneous battles, and more adventure and roguelike elements compared to its predecessor, Patapon.

One of the key additions to Ratatan is the inclusion of soldiers equipped with instruments, each with unique abilities. For example, a megaphone-wielding support character can buff allies and debuff enemies, while a defensive soldier can use guitar strings to protect comrades. These new elements promise to enhance the gameplay experience and add depth to the game’s strategic aspects.

The Kickstarter campaign for Ratatan has already achieved remarkable success. Within the first hour, it surpassed its initial funding goal, raising £109,000 ($141,000 / ¥20,000,000). The campaign is set to run until April 2025, and the developers express great confidence in delivering the final product by that time.

While Ratatan will launch initially on PC, the campaign also promises console releases and additional stretch goals, such as new features, mini-games, and modes. This ensures that players will have even more content to look forward to in the final game.

Ratata Arts, led by designer Hiroyuki Kotani and composer Kemmei Adachi, have brought together their expertise and passion for the Patapon series to create Ratatan. With its engaging gameplay, adorable characters, and rhythmic mechanics, Ratatan is poised to capture the hearts of fans eagerly awaiting its release.