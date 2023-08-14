Apple’s iOS 17 Introduces Passkeys for Enhanced Security and Convenience

The upcoming release of Apple’s iOS platform, iOS 17, is just around the corner, and with it comes the availability of public betas. As I have been testing the new betas, one of the standout features that I have come across is Passkeys. Passkeys are essentially an improved version of passwords, offering greater security and convenience for users.

In iOS 17, Passkeys are presented as QR codes that can be scanned using an iPhone. Once scanned, users can utilize their phone’s biometrics, such as Face ID or Touch ID, to sign into their accounts without the need to manually type in a password. Additionally, Passkeys can also be stored on the device itself, eliminating the need to type in the password on the phone.

While Passkeys offer enhanced security and convenience, it’s important to note that their usage is currently limited. Presently, users can only utilize Passkeys if they have signed up for an account using their Apple sign-in information. However, through the new API, apps like 1Password will soon allow users to create and save Passkeys. This expansion will make Passkeys much more accessible and user-friendly.

One limitation to be aware of is that Passkeys cannot be used for accounts that are not associated with a user’s Apple sign-in. If you have accounts tied to your personal email instead, they will not be eligible for the Passkey feature in iOS 17. Nevertheless, there are alternative methods for leveraging Passkeys in iOS, such as using third-party password managers like 1Password.

Overall, Passkeys on iOS 17 offer great convenience, particularly for eligible accounts. Once more apps integrate Passkeys into their systems, the feature will become even more practical and widely applicable. This enhancement will greatly simplify signing into various accounts, including Apple IDs on computers, eliminating the need to remember lengthy passwords. When iOS 17 is released later this year, those looking for enhanced security and convenience will find Passkeys to be a valuable addition.