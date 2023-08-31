ParkMobile Partners with University of Arizona to Offer Parking Reservations

ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, has announced a partnership with the University of Arizona to integrate ParkMobile reservations at 13,311 off-street parking spots on-campus. Through the ParkMobile app or web browser, students and visitors will now be able to reserve and guarantee a parking spot for athletic and other special events.

David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “As we continue to extend our market presence in the Southwest and inch toward our goal of making cities more livable, we’re thrilled to partner with the University of Arizona to bring our app to its campus. With school starting soon, students and visitors of the university will now be able to reserve a guaranteed parking spot.”

This year, ParkMobile has prioritized strategic partnerships with colleges and universities to enhance the parking experience for students and visitors. With over 140 colleges and universities already utilizing ParkMobile, this partnership further solidifies their mission. Jim Sayre, Executive Director of Parking & Transportation Services at the University of Arizona, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to continue to offer innovative delivery of services to our customers. The implementation of the platform will continue to allow our special event goers the opportunity to reserve a parking spot ahead of time to make for an improved parking experience.”

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, as well as mobile web browsers. Users can easily search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, select their preferred parking lot, and make a reservation. The reservation can then be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

This partnership between ParkMobile and the University of Arizona will provide students and visitors with a convenient and stress-free parking solution for special events on campus.

