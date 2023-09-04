Papirus Icon Set for Linux Gets a Major Update with Fresh LibreOffice Icons

The highly popular Papirus icon set for Linux desktops has received a significant update. The September 2023 update brings a range of new and refreshed glyphs, including redesigned icons for LibreOffice that complement the suite’s recent icon revamp.

One of the notable additions in Papirus v20230901 is support for several new apps. Users will now find bespoke representations for additional file/document types like .hwp, .Julia, and .vue in their file manager. These icons enhance the user experience for those who regularly work with or download these files.

The list of newly supported apps in Papirus v20230901 includes Alt Media Writer, Btrfs Assistant, Fall Guys, Gradience, Index file manager, Microsoft 365 web apps, OpenSUSE Welcome, Organic Maps (Flathub), Shredder Duplicate Finder, and StarDict. The update also introduces icons for additional file formats such as .WASM.

The developers of Papirus have made it easier for users to access the updated icons. Previously, users had to manually download the source and arrange the icons themselves. However, the Papirus team has taken care of this task by providing a ready-to-use icon pack. The new LibreOffice icons, in particular, have received praise for their appealing design.

To get the latest Papirus icon pack, users can download it from GitHub. The set is compatible with various Linux distros and desktop environments, including KDE Plasma. Users can also request icons for apps that are currently not covered by Papirus through the GitHub repository.

For Ubuntu users, an official PPA (Personal Package Archive) is available for easy installation of Papirus. The PPA ensures that users receive automatic updates to new versions of the icon pack as they are released. Additionally, the Papirus PPA supports Ubuntu 18.04 LTS through 23.10.

Overall, the major update to the Papirus icon set brings fresh icons, including redesigned LibreOffice icons, and extends support to new apps and file formats. The easy accessibility and compatibility across various Linux distributions make Papirus an attractive choice for customization enthusiasts.

