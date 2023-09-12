Panasonic Announces Lumix G9 II with Upgraded Autofocus and Advanced Features

Today, Panasonic has unveiled the highly anticipated Lumix G9 II, a successor to its flagship G9 Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera. The G9 II is designed for hybrid creators who prioritize both stills photography and video. The standout feature of this camera is its upgraded autofocus system, which was first introduced in the Panasonic Lumix S5 II.

The new autofocus system offers faster and more accurate focus with an increased 779 phase detection system. It also includes advanced subject recognition and tracking algorithms, allowing for effective tracking of humans, animals (including eyes), cars, and motorcycles. While the range of recognized subjects may not be as extensive as other brands, it covers the key areas that most photographers focus on.

Inside the G9 II, there is a newly designed 25.2MP Live MOS MFT Sensor paired with a brand new processing engine. The camera utilizes a high-resolution pixel shift mode, enabling handheld shooting to produce 100MP images. The ISO rating ranges from 100 to 25,600.

The burst speed of the G9 II is an impressive 60fps with continuous autofocus, which can be increased to 75fps without autofocus using the electronic shutter. With the mechanical shutter, the camera offers a slightly slower burst speed of 14fps (AF-S) or 10fps (AF-C). Additionally, there is a pre-burst mode that can be set to capture the action 1.5, 1, or 0.5 seconds before fully pressing the shutter, ensuring no crucial moments are missed.

The Lumix G9 II is compatible with a wide range of Micro Four Thirds lenses from Panasonic, Olympus, Leica, and other brands, providing photographers with an extensive arsenal for any shooting situation. Panasonic has also improved its image stabilization system with up to 8 stops of in-body stabilization (BIS) and advanced Active IS for additional stabilization during movement.

In terms of video capabilities, the G9 II offers 5.7K 60p, 4K 120p, or FullHD 240p max video resolutions. It can record using the full sensor in 4:2:0 10-bit, providing up to 13 stops of dynamic range when shooting in V-Log. The camera supports recording in Apple ProRes and allows users to create and install their own real-time LUTs or choose from 19 pre-made LUTs.

The body design of the G9 II has been refined compared to its predecessor, featuring a flatter top reminiscent of the Lumix S5 II. The top screen has been replaced with a separate function dial, and the overall layout remains familiar to existing Panasonic shooters. The camera boasts a 3-inch 1,080k-dot articulating screen and a 3,680k-dot electronic viewfinder.

The Lumix G9 II will be available in late November with a starting price of $1,899 / £1,699 for the body only. In the UK, it will be sold in two kits: one with the Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH Power OIS lens for £1,899, and another with the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 ASPH lens for £2,249.

Overall, the Panasonic Lumix G9 II is an impressive camera with advanced autofocus, image stabilization, and video features. It offers a versatile shooting experience for hybrid creators who demand high-quality stills and videos.

Source: [Source Title]