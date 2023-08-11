Palia’s PC Open Beta Now Available for Players

Palia’s highly anticipated PC open beta has officially launched, granting players access to the game starting this afternoon. Following a series of alpha tests, stress tests, tech tests, and closed beta, the cozy MMO is now open to all interested PC gamers.

The Singularity 6 development team expressed their gratitude for the valuable feedback received during the testing phases, especially regarding the aspects of player cooperation and overall game experience. With Palia being a shared cozy world filled with open activities and exploration, player input played a crucial role in shaping the game.

As the open beta is now available, players can join without concerns of any character wipes, allowing them to truly make their mark in the game. They can indulge in various activities such as insect catching, gliding across the terrain, forming connections with NPCs and mentors, and even pursuing romantic relationships. Alternatively, players may opt to spend their time fishing with friends—the possibilities are endless.

Throughout the open beta phase, the development team will continue to introduce new quests, content, and other exciting features. Some of these upcoming additions were previously mentioned in a letter addressed to the community during the closed beta.

The Palia Discord channel revealed the open beta announcement and shared some important insights gained from the closed beta. The team acknowledged the presence of certain known issues and emphasized their commitment to resolving them. Assistance will be provided to users experiencing problems, missing items, or encountering glitches.

The team acknowledged that they anticipated numerous issues and potential instability during the beta phase, particularly due to the larger testing group. In response, they have released a total of five hotfixes within the past week alone. The team’s relentless efforts have led to significant improvements in identifying and swiftly resolving issues.

To gain further information about Palia’s open beta or to join the experience, interested individuals can visit the official Palia website.