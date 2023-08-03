CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Palia: A Cozy MMO Enters Closed Beta

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Palia, an upcoming free-to-play cozy MMO, has entered a closed beta phase, allowing a limited number of players to experience the game firsthand. Developed by Singularity Six, Palia aims to create a unique community simulation game that provides players with a sense of home away from home.

The game features a diverse cast of characters that players will interact with as they embark on quests, level up their skills, and build social connections. Romance options are also available for players to explore. Singularity Six has invested years into developing Palia, and the closed beta marks the next step in refining the game alongside the community’s feedback.

While the closed beta is initially available to a select few, the open beta will commence on August 10th, allowing anyone interested to join the early access period. To participate in the closed beta, players must create an account on Palia’s website before the open beta begins. Additionally, signing up entitles players to receive the “Kilima Founder’s Windmill Decor” in-game item and the opportunity to refer a friend for extra in-game rewards.

IGN had the chance to experience Palia during the alpha period and expressed their positive impressions of the game. With the closed beta now underway and the lifting of the non-disclosure agreement, players can look forward to streaming and sharing gameplay footage with the public.

Palia offers a cozy and immersive MMO experience, emphasizing community and relaxation. As the game progresses through beta testing and beyond, Singularity Six aims to create a space where players can enjoy themselves and play with friends free from the worries of everyday life.

