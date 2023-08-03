Palia Enters Closed Beta on PC

Singularity 6 has released a new trailer and a getting started guide for their MMO sim, Palia, which is now in closed beta on PC. The developers have highlighted various activities that players can enjoy in the game.

Insect catching is one such activity that Director of Publishing ziE recommends. Catching buzzing insects can be chaotic but fun, especially when working with others. Hunting and resource gathering are also popular, with players putting their own spin on these activities. Some players find joy in creating carefully efficient gardens as min-maxers.

A recent Dev stream showcased Palia’s gameplay options, revealing the various possibilities available to players. Developer comments suggest that the writing and story in the game are notable. Players can experience playful puns, dad jokes, and silliness, as well as delve into the story and get to know the residents and NPCs. Building friendships and even romancing some of the characters is emphasized by the Palia development team.

The closed beta build, version 0.165, includes over 540 bug fixes. Some of these fixes address issues such as characters not visually resetting, tents getting stuck, hitching with starter vines, and server chat and whispers not functioning correctly. However, as the game is still in beta, some issues still remain.

The welcome guide provided by the developers outlines the known issues and their severity, ensuring that players are aware of any potential problems they may encounter.

For more information about Palia and to participate in the closed beta, visit the Palia website.