Palia Enters Closed Beta on PC

Singularity 6’s highly anticipated MMO sim, Palia, is now in closed beta on PC. The game has released a new trailer and a detailed getting started guide for new players, highlighting various activities and features available in the game.

The developers of Palia have shared their favorite aspects of the game. The Director of Publishing ziE suggests that players should try insect catching, an activity that can be enjoyable when done with others. Players can try to catch buzzing insects, creating a lively and chaotic experience. Others enjoy hunting and engaging in resource gathering, putting their own unique spin on these activities. Some players even find satisfaction in designing efficient gardens.

In a recent dev stream, Palia showcased its gameplay options, including various activities and possibilities available to players. The developers have also emphasized the importance of the game’s writing and story, featuring amusing puns, dad jokes, and silliness. Players will have the opportunity to interact with the game’s residents and NPCs, forging friendships and even pursuing romantic relationships.

The closed beta version of the game, build 0.165, has addressed over 540 issues in preparation for its wider access to closed beta players. The development team has fixed bugs such as visual reset glitches, tent glitches, and hitching issues with starter vines. Server chat and whispers have been improved, and missing textures on various plants have been resolved.

While some issues still remain due to the beta phase, the welcome guide provided with the closed beta includes a list of known issues and their severity. Players can head over to Palia’s website for more information on the game and its progress.