How to Stay Healthy During the Flu Season

Mampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
How to Stay Healthy During the Flu Season

During flu season, it is important to take extra precautions to protect yourself and others from getting sick. The flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can spread easily from person to person. Here are some tips to help you stay healthy and prevent the spread of the flu.

First, make sure to get a flu vaccination. The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from getting sick, and it is recommended for everyone older than 6 months. The vaccine is designed to protect against the flu strains that are expected to be most common during the flu season.

In addition to getting vaccinated, practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid close contact with sick people and avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze. Throw used tissues in the trash and wash your hands immediately afterwards. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and cell phones.

To maintain a strong immune system, eat a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Get plenty of rest and exercise regularly to keep your body strong and reduce your risk of getting sick.

If you do get sick, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading the flu to others. Rest, drink fluids, and take over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms. If your symptoms worsen or you have trouble breathing, seek medical attention.

By following these tips, you can reduce your risk of getting the flu and help prevent the spread of the virus to others. Stay healthy this flu season!

