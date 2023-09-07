Pagani’s New Hypercar, the Utopia, Continues the Legacy of Unique Variations

Pagani, the renowned Italian automaker, is set to release its latest hypercar, the Utopia. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Huayra, the Utopia is expected to offer several variations throughout its lifetime, including one-offs and limited-production models.

In a recently released video, the Utopia can be seen sporting a familiar color scheme. Back in 2009, Pagani introduced the Zonda Cinque, a special edition hypercar that featured a unique combination of white, exposed carbon fiber, and a striking red strip down the centerline. Surprisingly, the Utopia seems to have adopted the same livery, raising speculation about a potential collaboration between Pagani and their official Hong Kong dealer.

Just like its predecessor, the Utopia sources its power from a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG. This impressive powerplant generates an astounding 852 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. The hypercar offers a choice between a seven-speed automated manual transmission and a classic six-speed manual gearbox, a feature that sets it apart from many of its competitors.

Weighing in at a mere 2,822 pounds, the Utopia boasts a lightweight construction. Its bodywork is made of carbon fiber, which is 38 percent stiffer than previous models, and it features a monocoque made from the company’s Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 materials. Additionally, the quad-exhaust, constructed from titanium, weighs only 13 pounds.

Pagani plans to produce only 99 Utopia coupes initially, and with its predecessor, the Huayra, being over a decade old, there is a strong possibility that the Utopia will remain in production for a significant period. This is exciting news for car enthusiasts, as Pagani is known for pushing the boundaries of design and performance, while still maintaining a manual gearbox option.

Sources: Pagani