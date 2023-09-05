Apple Southampton Store Staff Request Union Recognition, Citing Worsening Conditions

The employees of Apple’s Southampton store have formally requested that management recognize their union, the United Tech and Allied Workers (UTAW) branch of the Communication Workers Union (CWU). This request comes amidst claims of deteriorating customer service and working conditions at Apple Stores.

The staff at the Southampton store have sought “voluntary recognition,” which would require the store to acknowledge and cooperate with the unionized workforce as a single bargaining unit. The announcement posted on Twitter/X also includes statements from Apple Store employees, highlighting the need for a union to represent their interests.

An unnamed employee stated that although Apple Retail is promoted as an excellent employer, this does not align with the reality of an overworked and dissatisfied workforce. They claim that the compensation does not match the amount of hard work, skills, and knowledge required for the job. The employee further expressed frustration with the dismissal of concerns through internal avenues and the lack of genuine engagement.

The announcement also raises specific issues related to the treatment of disabled, neurodivergent, and chronically ill staff, as well as concerns about job security associated with changes in the Genius Bar. According to an Apple Genius from the Southampton store, in-store repairs are increasingly being outsourced to cheaper contract labor in service centers. This leads to a decline in service quality and delays in repairs.

Apple has not publicly commented on the request for union recognition, but management has a two-week window to respond. In the past, Apple has expressed anti-union arguments, stating that it prefers a direct relationship with its retail staff. However, employees at the Southampton store allege that attempts to communicate issues are often ignored.

