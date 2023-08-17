Overwatch 2’s Brigitte Receives Muscle Definition Update in New Skin

Fans of Overwatch 2’s shield-bashing support hero, Brigitte, will be happy to know that her arms will soon be restored to their former glory with an update to her new skin. Senior character artist Rakan Khamash revealed that Brigitte’s Sparkplug skin will receive a buff, enhancing the muscle definition of her arms.

In the past, Brigitte has been praised for bringing body diversity to the Overwatch series. Her introduction in 2018 showcased a different body type compared to the slim and similar designs of other support heroes. While the update may not affect her gameplay significantly, it is still a small but appreciated change for Brigitte mains, who affectionately call themselves Brigbois.

The community responded positively to the news, expressing their excitement and celebrating the modest muscle update. Many fans took to social media platforms, such as Twitter and Reddit, to express their satisfaction with the enhancement.

While some critics still feel that Brigitte’s arms could use further improvement, it is refreshing to see Overwatch 2 fans finding joy in this update, especially during these challenging economic times. Despite any criticism, the update serves as a testament to the game’s commitment to listening to and appeasing its player base.

Overall, the muscle definition update for Brigitte’s Sparkplug skin is a small but significant change that highlights the game’s dedication to inclusivity and recognizing the preferences of its community.