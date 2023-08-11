The Discontent Surrounding Overwatch 2’s Launch on Steam

Overwatch 2 recently made its debut on Steam, and it seems that Activision Blizzard is now regretting that decision. As of now, the game has accumulated 22,619 reviews, with only 15% of them giving the game a positive rating. This has resulted in an “Overwhelmingly Negative” rating for the game on Steam.

Amongst the negative reviews are various criticisms about Overwatch 2’s transition to a free-to-play battle pass model. This change introduced leveling for new characters and cosmetics, which diverged from the original game’s approach of freely giving players its entire roster to experiment with. Some players are also upset about the altered focus of Overwatch 2’s story-driven PVE modes. Initially announced as a full-blown Hero Missions mode with skill trees and leveling, it was ultimately stripped back to separately sold seasonal co-op missions.

Many complaints also revolve around Blizzard’s handling of the Overwatch League, the switch to a 5v5 team format, and the balance between DPS and Support heroes. Additionally, some reviews touch on allegations of sexual harassment and unfair labor practices within Activision Blizzard, which has contributed to a sense of disappointment and distrust among players.

As someone who loved the original game, it is disheartening to see the negative feedback surrounding Overwatch 2. The first Overwatch captured my attention with its diverse representation and incredible team chemistry among Heroes with different abilities. However, the sequel’s shift to a free-to-play model with a level-up ladder has received mixed reactions.

Personally, I have never been overly concerned about Overwatch’s flirtation with PVE elements. What I truly appreciated about the game was its role as a social platform where players could have fun and goof around. Unfortunately, it seems that Blizzard has not prioritized expanding on this aspect, instead focusing on PVE content.

Nevertheless, Overwatch 2 remains a team shooter with a wide variety of hero classes and flexibility. The game still retains its magic, allowing players to showcase their skills and enjoy the balance of aggression and playfulness. It’s worth mentioning that the individual developers at Activision Blizzard who are currently facing criticism must be dealing with a difficult situation and deserve understanding.

However, overall, it appears that Overwatch 2 has stumbled in its execution, leaving fans yearning for a return to the glory days of 2016.