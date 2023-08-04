Sojourn: A Key Figure in Overwatch 2’s Storyline

Blizzard has introduced Overwatch fans to Sojourn, a significant character in the expanding narrative of the game. Sojourn, also known as Vivian Chase, has been a part of Overwatch’s journey since her initial reveal in 2016. Now, Blizzard has released her first animated short, providing more depth to her character and the overall Overwatch franchise.

Sojourn holds a crucial position in Overwatch’s lore as a leader in the organization and as the orchestrator of its downfall. Although she was intended to be a playable hero since the early development of Overwatch, she was only introduced in 2022. According to the developers, they wanted to wait until the game’s story was ready to move forward as Sojourn plays a significant role in advancing the storyline.

Unlike previous animated shorts that served as introductions to heroes, Sojourn’s short, “Calling,” moves the actual story of the game forward. In the short, Sojourn is interrogated by a former friend named Tremblay, who accuses her of engaging in vigilante activities. Meanwhile, an evil robot faction called Null Sector invades Sojourn’s hometown of Toronto, and she springs into action, revealing her vigilante persona.

The developers have chosen Sojourn to be the driving force behind Overwatch 2’s story because she represents the old guard of Overwatch. With new heroes joining the organization, Sojourn’s experience and knowledge make her the ideal mentor for the newcomers. However, her history with the older members, such as Soldier 76, who holds a grudge against her, creates conflict.

Sojourn is a complex character with a strong moral code that clashes with the realities of life. She testified against Overwatch in the past, believing they operated in a gray area. But after years of retirement, she finds herself operating in a gray area as well. This conflict reflects the core theme of Overwatch’s story.

Sojourn’s central role in Overwatch 2’s story is significant because the revival of Overwatch challenges the decisions she made in the past. Her story revolves around her perspective of what Overwatch can become and how she navigates through it in her own time.

Overall, Sojourn’s animated short adds depth to her character and sets the stage for the unfolding narrative of Overwatch 2. Players can look forward to further exploration of her role in the game’s storyline and the conflicts that arise from reuniting the old and new guard of Overwatch.