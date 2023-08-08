Overwatch 2’s Next Hero Illari Arrives on August 10 with New Update

Overwatch 2’s highly anticipated next hero, Illari, will be introduced to the game in the upcoming update called Invasion on August 10. Illari is a support hero from Peru and wields a massive solar-powered gunblade, along with a unique ability to heal her teammates.

While Blizzard Entertainment has not released detailed information about Illari’s abilities, a teaser trailer provides some insight into what players can expect. In the trailer, Illari is seen using her powerful gunblade to eliminate enemies from a distance, including taking down an ulting Pharah. Her ultimate ability, Captive Sun, involves launching a solar-powered bomb from the air, dealing significant area-of-effect damage.

Illari also possesses the capability to heal her teammates with a turret, similar to Symmetra’s turrets. However, the trailer only showcases Illari summoning one healing turret.

Additionally, Illari appears to have an ability that allows her to evade enemy attacks, such as Orisa’s Terra Surge ultimate. It is speculated that this move could also help her escape from other disruptive abilities like Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Mei’s Blizzard.

With the introduction of Invasion, Overwatch 2 will feature a new story-driven PvE component and the Flashpoint game mode. This content forms part of season 6 of Overwatch 2, which includes a new battle pass. The trailer offers a glimpse of the cosmetic items in season 6’s battle pass, featuring new skins for Symmetra, Torbjörn, Winston, Zarya, Ashe, Roadhog, Pharah, and Ana. Many of these skins are inspired by the Null Sector enemies that players will encounter in Invasion.

Overwatch 2 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version will be released on Steam on August 10.