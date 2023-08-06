Surprise! John Cena Revealed as “The Enigma” in Overwatch 2 Marketing Campaign

As part of its marketing strategy for the upcoming Invasion update in Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard has enlisted the help of former professional wrestler John Cena. Cena, known for his persona as a hooded figure known as “The Enigma,” has been making appearances in streams of popular content creators to tease the upcoming content.

In his cryptic messages, Cena warns of the impending threat of Null Sector, a group of Omnics set to invade the world of Overwatch. These interventions have generated excitement and speculation among the community.

Recently, Cena unveiled his true identity and encouraged players to join him in “fighting the invasion.” Overwatch 2: Invasion will launch on August 10th and will include new story missions, a core PVP game mode, enhanced hero abilities, and a new Support hero.

The Invasion update will also introduce paid-for add-ons that grant players permanent access to three story missions set in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. Each location will feature expansive maps and challenging objectives that revolve around the conflict with Null Sector.

Blizzard’s decision to release Overwatch 2 on Steam marks a departure from Battle.net exclusivity and signals the company’s willingness to expand its player base. The game’s launch on Steam is scheduled for August.

With John Cena’s involvement as “The Enigma,” Overwatch fans have been captivated by the anticipation of the upcoming Invasion update. The collaboration between Cena and Blizzard has effectively generated excitement and engagement within the community as they gear up to face the threat of Null Sector.