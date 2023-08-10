Overwatch 2 Season 6: Tank Buffs and Attack Nerfs

Overwatch 2 Season 6, also known as Invasion, has arrived with new additions including the support hero Illari and the game mode Flashpoint. However, the focus for many players is on the patch update and how it will affect their favorite heroes. Tank mains have reason to be excited as this patch brings several buffs for tank heroes.

Doomfist, who has been seeing more deaths compared to other tanks, has received an increase in survivability. His seismic slam cooldown has been reduced and he now takes less damage from explosive projectiles. D.Va’s boosters cooldown has also been reduced, allowing her to be even more aggressive against the enemy team. Additionally, she is now immune to damage while ejecting out of her exploding mech.

Other tanks have also received improvements. Orisa has increased damage and bonus health, while Sigma has improved movement and damage reduction. Winston’s Tesla Cannon has a shorter recharge time, making him more formidable in battles.

On the other hand, attack heroes have experienced some nerfs. Bastion, however, has received numerous changes that make him even more powerful. His maximum explosion damage falloff and reload time have been reduced, while his impact damage and projectile size have been increased.

Other attack heroes like Hanzo, Sombra, Soldier 76, Torbjorn have also received various adjustments, mostly in terms of damage reduction or increased ultimate cost.

Support heroes have a mixture of buffs and nerfs. Ana’s damage and healing have been slightly reduced, while Brigitte’s Barrier Shield health has decreased. Kiriko’s healing has been reduced, but she now heals more when countering negative effects. Lifeweaver has a lower health pool but gains shield health. Lucio’s self-heal no longer has a penalty, allowing him to survive longer.

Mercy’s damage boost has been reduced, making her pocket-boosting less effective. Overall, the changes vary for support heroes.

With these changes, players can look forward to new gameplay strategies in Overwatch 2 Season 6.