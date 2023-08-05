John Cena Will Not Appear in Overwatch 2, but Will Help Promote the Game

Despite speculations and excitement surrounding the possibility of John Cena joining Overwatch 2, it has been confirmed that the actor-wrestler will not be a part of the game. Instead, Cena will be assisting in the promotion of Overwatch 2 and its upcoming expansion, Invasion.

The involvement of Cena with Overwatch 2 was hinted at when streamers experienced disruptions in their broadcasts caused by a mysterious hacker known as The Enigma. Although the hacker’s face was hidden, Overwatch fans deciphered clues in the code that led them to Cena. However, it has now been clarified that Cena’s role is solely for promotional purposes.

Overwatch 2: Invasion, the expansion that Cena is helping to promote, will introduce a story-driven PvE component to the game. Players will engage in battles against the robotic forces of Null Sector across new locations such as Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. The expansion will be available for purchase at a cost of $15.

In addition to the paid expansion, free updates are also scheduled for August. These updates include the introduction of the Flashpoint game mode, which will offer gameplay on two new maps. Furthermore, a new support hero will be added, and players can unlock this hero through the free track of the battle pass.

Overwatch 2 is currently available on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version will also be released on Steam on August 10.

While fans may be disappointed that Cena will not be a playable character in Overwatch 2, they can still enjoy his presence in games such as Fortnite, various WWE titles, and the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, where Cena will make a guest appearance as Peacemaker.