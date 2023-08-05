John Cena Will Not Appear in Overwatch 2

Despite speculation, actor-wrestler John Cena will not be appearing in Overwatch 2. However, he is involved in promoting the game and its upcoming expansion, Invasion. The expansion will bring new maps, a new game type, and the game’s 38th hero to Blizzard’s shooter on Aug. 10.

Cena’s involvement with Overwatch 2 was teased when various streamers had their broadcasts interrupted by a “hacker” called The Enigma. Fans connected the dots to Cena based on his birthday and middle names that appeared in The Enigma’s “malicious code.” However, it turns out that Cena’s role is limited to promotion and not a direct appearance in the game.

Overwatch has previously featured collaborations with outside properties such as Lego and One Punch Man, but there was no perfect fit for Cena’s character. Despite this, fans can still enjoy Cena’s presence in other games like Fortnite, various WWE games, and his upcoming appearance in Mortal Kombat 1.

Overwatch 2: Invasion, the major content update, introduces a new story-driven PvE component. Players will fight against the robotic forces of Null Sector in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. The expansion is available for a fee of $15. The game also offers free updates, including the Flashpoint game mode and two new maps, as well as a new support hero that players can unlock through the free track of the battle pass.

Overwatch 2 is available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version will be available on Steam starting Aug. 10.