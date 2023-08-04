Sojourn’s Animated Short “Calling” Released for Overwatch 2

The latest damage hero, Sojourn, has been added to Overwatch 2, and fans have been eagerly awaiting her animated short, “Calling,” since it was teased over a year ago. The seven-minute short acts as a direct lead-in to Overwatch 2’s upcoming story missions, showcasing the invasion of the synthetic Null Sector forces on Sojourn’s hometown of Toronto.

The short begins with law enforcement visiting Sojourn, who is being investigated for vigilante activity in the city. As an ex-member of Overwatch, she becomes a prime suspect. However, she insists that she was at home with her beloved dog, Murphy.

Overall, the short delves into Sojourn’s role in Overwatch’s closure, as she testified against the group, claiming that it had lost sight of its original mission. For Overwatch fans, it is satisfying to see this character finally getting her due. Although Sojourn has become the face of the game, her lore has been relatively late to develop, with additions like this animated short and a novel.

While the lore takes a backseat, viewers are captivated by Murphy, Sojourn’s adorable dog. He steals the spotlight, adding charm to the short as he innocently seeks out human food amidst the chaos of a synthetic uprising.

The animated short is exclusively viewable within Overwatch 2 itself, which has left some fans disappointed. To watch the short, players must boot up the game and navigate through the news menu until they find it. However, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, so anyone interested can install the game and enjoy the short. This release comes just before Overwatch 2’s first story missions on August 10, which will finally advance the game’s story after a slow pace since its launch in 2016. Sojourn will be teaming up with the next generation of Overwatch, as shown in the game’s announcement trailer in 2019.

For those who want to catch up on the story, there is an extensive guide available on Overwatch’s external media.