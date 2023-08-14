Overwatch 2 Struggles with Reception on Steam

Overwatch 2 was released on PS5 and PS4 in October 2022, transitioning to a free-to-play model that initially attracted a large number of players. However, the game soon encountered deeper issues that affected its popularity. The player base has been steadily declining, which is a common occurrence for service games. What sets this apart for Blizzard is the impact of Steam.

When Overwatch 2 debuted on Steam last Friday, it faced harsh criticism and quickly plummeted to the bottom of Steam250’s Hall of Shame list. The reasons cited for this frosty reception include complaints about expensive cosmetic items and allegations of a lack of content. In comparison, Bethesda’s Redfall is the closest AAA competitor to reach a similar position, ranking at #17.

Blizzard has typically utilized its own Battle.net launcher for games like Overwatch and Diablo on PC. This approach has shielded the company from direct criticism by creating a separate platform that allows them to interact with their fan base. However, many PC players find it frustrating when games are not available on Steam, which is considered the primary gaming platform.

In hindsight, it is not entirely surprising that Overwatch 2 faced challenges when it made its debut on Steam. The transition from a dedicated launcher to a platform like Steam inevitably invites scrutiny and comparisons.

As Overwatch 2 navigates the challenges on Steam, one cannot help but wonder how Diablo 4 will fare if and when it is announced for the platform. The success or struggles of Blizzard’s future releases on Steam will undoubtedly be closely observed and scrutinized by the gaming community.

