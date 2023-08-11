Overwatch 2 Receives Negative Reviews on Steam

Overwatch 2’s launch on Steam encountered a bumpy start, with a large number of players leaving negative reviews. According to Steam’s statistics, only 14% of the over 25,000 user reviews are positive, resulting in an “overwhelmingly negative” rating on Valve’s platform.

The majority of negative reviews center around the game’s monetization. Blizzard faced significant criticism when Overwatch 2 launched in late 2022, as it required players of the original premium Overwatch to update and transition to the free-to-play sequel, making the original game unplayable.

Since its launch, Overwatch 2 has been embroiled in various controversies. One significant point of contention was the cancellation of its highly anticipated PvE Hero mode, which many players saw as the main justification for the sequel’s existence.

The recent Steam launch, coinciding with the Invasion update, was intended to expand Overwatch 2’s player base. Blizzard has stated that it now considers Overwatch 2 to have moved beyond its early access phase. Despite breaking into Steam’s top five best-sellers by revenue and reaching a peak concurrent player count of 52,349, the release has been overshadowed by negative reviews.

A review from a Steam user named Ornge captures the sentiment, stating, “Overwatch 2 has no respect for you, it’s an attempt to pry open your wallet while masquerading as the game it used to be.”

Criticism primarily revolves around Overwatch 2’s free-to-play model, the inclusion of heroes in the battle pass, changes to the battle pass itself, and Blizzard’s approach to cosmetics, all of which are seen as negative departures from the original Overwatch.

Fans also express disappointment over Blizzard’s decision to abandon the planned PvE hero mode for Overwatch 2, despite the addition of new story missions with the Invasion update. These story missions can only be accessed by purchasing a dedicated bundle for $15, leaving many players feeling that they are not worth the cost.

Blizzard has downplayed the significance of the Invasion update and attributed declining player engagement to the natural ebb and flow of being a free-to-play game. However, the success of Overwatch 2 will be closely examined when Activision Blizzard releases its next financial report.

With the negative reviews and concerns surrounding the game’s direction, the future of Overwatch 2 remains uncertain.