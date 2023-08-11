Blizzard Releases Overwatch 2 on Steam, Receives Mixed User Reviews

Blizzard Entertainment has made its debut on the Steam platform by releasing Overwatch 2. The game attracted a significant player base, with over 75,000 players on its first day. Although it didn’t reach the level of Baldur’s Gate 3, it still managed to rank in the top 15 games played on Steam in the past 24 hours.

Overwatch 2 also made it to the top sellers list on Steam. Blizzard offers various content bundles for purchase, including access to new PvE story missions and hero bundles at different price points.

However, the game received predominantly negative reviews from Steam users. Over 45,000 users have rated the game, resulting in an “overwhelmingly negative” user review description. Many of the criticisms revolve around Blizzard’s free-to-play monetization strategies, game balance, lack of promised PvE content, and a toxic player base. Some reviewers who have been playing since Overwatch’s launch in 2016 expressed their disappointment with the changes in the sequel.

These negative sentiments towards Overwatch 2 and Blizzard’s handling of the game’s development have been present for some time. The game’s availability on Steam now amplifies these concerns, as there is no equivalent user review section on Battle.net.

Blizzard has stated its willingness to address user complaints and has actively communicated changes to heroes and abilities. The company also implemented a program called “Defense Matrix” to combat toxicity, but many players still encounter offensive language without seeing significant consequences for the offenders. In terms of monetization, Blizzard has made slight adjustments by distributing more in-game currency, although premium currency, necessary for premium skins and seasonal battle passes, remains unaffected.

Blizzard should take user feedback into consideration and learn from the success of highly regarded free-to-play games like Apex Legends. As the company continues to bring its game catalog to Steam, it should be prepared for more honest and critical user reviews.