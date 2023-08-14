CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Overwatch 2 Season 7: What We Know So Far

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Blizzard is already focusing on Overwatch 2 Season 7 following the success of Season 6. Season 6 of Overwatch 2 brought highly anticipated campaign content, new Hero Illari, and more. While Season 7 may not have the same impact as Season 6, it will still bring noteworthy updates to the multiplayer Hero shooter.

The release window for Overwatch 2 Season 7 is not confirmed, but based on previous seasons, it is likely to begin on October 10, 2023. Blizzard typically releases nine-week seasons for the game.

One of the main features of each Overwatch season is the buffs and nerfs to Heroes. Season 7 will bring significant changes to Sombra. Lead Level Designer Aaron Keller revealed that Sombra will undergo a larger rework in Season 7, including the introduction of a new ability.

Blizzard has stated that each new season of Overwatch 2 will feature either a new Hero or a new map. With the recent introduction of a new Hero, it is expected that Season 7 will bring a new map. There is also speculation about the possible return of older maps, such as Hanamura.

That covers everything we currently know about Overwatch 2 Season 7. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated season.

