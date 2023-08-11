The highly anticipated Overwatch 2 update, Season 6: Invasion, has finally arrived, bringing a wave of exciting new content. This update introduces new story missions, game modes, a fresh hero, and a brand new battle pass.

The battle pass, priced at 1,000 Coins (around $10 USD), offers players access to a wide range of legendary cosmetics and the new support hero, Illari. By purchasing the premium version of the battle pass, players can unlock Illari right away. In the free version, Illari can be unlocked at tier 45. The cosmetics included in the battle pass revolve around the Invasion theme, a major event in the Overwatch 2 lore, featuring a monumental conflict between humans and Omnics. Many of the skins depict heroes transformed into Omnics themselves.

One of the highlights of the Season 6 battle pass is the new mythic skin for Ana, known as A-7000 Wargod. This legendary skin adds a touch of machine warlord aesthetics to the support sniper. Similar to the previous season, the mythic skin is divided into three tiers, with the base version unlocked at tier 41, and additional customization options available at tiers 61 and 80.

In addition to the battle pass, Season 6: Invasion also introduces the Flashpoint mode for multiplayer. This game mode operates similarly to Call of Duty’s Domination, featuring multiple capture points scattered across the map.

In terms of story content, players can look forward to three new missions, which can be unlocked and played for $15 USD.

Furthermore, the update includes smaller features such as hero levels. By playing as each hero in multiplayer matches, players can level them up and earn special cosmetics such as player icons and banners.

With the arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion, players have a wealth of new content to explore and enjoy. The battle pass offers fantastic rewards, including the new hero Illari and a diverse range of legendary cosmetics. Additionally, the Flashpoint mode and new story missions add fresh gameplay experiences to Overwatch 2.